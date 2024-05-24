Saskatchewan De-Designates Russian Post-Secondary Institutions from Student Aid Eligibility

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 24, 2024

Effective immediately, Saskatchewan students who wish to pursue post-secondary education in Russia will not be eligible to receive Saskatchewan Student Aid. This aligns with the federal government's recent decision to de-designate Russian post-secondary institutions, and further demonstrates Saskatchewan's support for Ukraine.

This action will help ensure provincial funding does not flow to institutions that are subject to federal or international sanctions against Russia.

"The safety of our students is a priority for our government, whether they are studying in Saskatchewan or abroad," Advanced Education Minister Colleen Young said. "We want our students to receive high quality post-secondary education in safe, stable environments."

There are currently no Saskatchewan students receiving Saskatchewan Student Aid while attending a post-secondary institution in Russia.

For more information about Saskatchewan Student Aid, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/student-loans.

-30-

