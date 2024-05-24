Submit Release
CBP officers seize $1.3M in cocaine at Roma Port of Entry

ROMA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry this week seized more than $1.3 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action. 

“This significant cocaine seizure in the cargo environment reflects what inspections experience, training of our frontline officers coupled with the effective use of our non-intrusive inspections technology can achieve,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.” 

Packages containing 101.5 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 24 at the Roma International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of soft drinks for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 101.5 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $1,355,233.

CBP seized the narcotics. Roma Police Department officers arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.  

