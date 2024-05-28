New Exmark Backyard Smart Video Demonstrates How to Plant a Pollinator Garden

Pollinator Garden 1

A pollinator garden should include a mixture of annual and perennial plant varieties.

Pollinator Garden 2

In addition to inviting pollinators into the yard, a pollinator garden adds beauty that lasts all season.

Learn how to add beauty and attract pollinators to the yard

A pollinator garden helps to revive declining pollinator populations by providing pollen and nectar, and it provides the homeowner with a garden full of beautiful blooms.”
— Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it’s widely known that nearly everything on earth needs the help of pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds, many folks don’t know how easy it can be to support their work. All it takes is a simple garden with a mix of the right flowers and plants.

With this in mind, Exmark recently released a new Backyard Smart video, “How to Plant a Pollinator Garden”, to help homeowners more effectively attract pollinators to their yard.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, a pollinator garden is not only beautiful, but also extremely beneficial to the environment.

“There’s no avoiding the fact that nearly everything needs the help of pollinators to grow,” Briggs said. “A pollinator garden helps to revive declining pollinator populations by providing pollen and nectar, and it provides the homeowner with a garden full of beautiful blooms.”

While there are an endless variety of pollinator plants, one tip is to stick with varieties that are native to the area, since those are the plant varieties the local pollinators are naturally attracted to. In addition, native plant species are already acclimated to the local environment, so they are typically hardier and require less overall maintenance. Local nurseries or garden centers, or your local extension office, can provide guidance on the right selection of plants for the local environment.

Experts say it’s always best to plant a mix of perennials and annuals, with a plant variety that blooms at different times over the summer and early-fall. Color selection has an influence on which pollinators the flowers will attract. For example, bees typically prefer plants that use bright whites, yellows, and blues, while butterflies prefer red, orange, yellow and purple flowers.

Pollinator gardens can thrive in both sunny and shady conditions, but because many pollinators are airborne, they tend to prefer areas that are protected from gusty wind. Also, adding a small pond or bird bath can be helpful in giving pollinators a nearby water source.

View the Backyard Life: How to Plant a Pollinator Garden video and get links to valuable resources for finding the right plants for any location, on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Done-In-a-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.


# # #

About Backyard Life
With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Matt Gersib
Exmark
+1 402-314-2150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

How to Plant Pollinator Gardens

You just read:

New Exmark Backyard Smart Video Demonstrates How to Plant a Pollinator Garden

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Matt Gersib
Exmark
+1 402-314-2150
Company/Organization
Exmark
415 Industrial Row
Beatrice, Nebraska, 68310
United States
+1 402-223-6300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

Exmark.com

More From This Author
New Exmark Backyard Smart Video Demonstrates How to Plant a Pollinator Garden
New Exmark Video Spruces Up Exterior Stairs
Exmark Introduces Quest V-Series Electric Zero-Turn Mower
View All Stories From This Author