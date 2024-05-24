Submit Release
Marietta Disaster Recovery Center Closing May 25

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Disaster Recovery Center in the Marietta City Hall/Police Department will close Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

The center, which has been jointly run by FEMA and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until May 25. It is located at:

700 South Highway 77

Marietta, OK 73448

Outreach teams from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will return to the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28-31 to help any remaining visitors.

Residents who still need assistance can get help in four ways. They can:

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

