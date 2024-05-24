Cold Agglutinin Disease Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Asserts DelveInsight

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report:

The Cold Agglutinin Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In January 2024, In a Phase 1 clinical trial, Annexon Biosciences' experimental oral therapy, ANX1502, designed for autoimmune conditions like cold agglutinin disease (CAD), achieved the targeted blood levels when administered twice daily to healthy volunteers. ANX1502, delivered as a liquid suspension, was well-received with no significant adverse effects reported. The pharmacokinetics of ANX1502, detailing its distribution, metabolism, and elimination from the body, also indicated the feasibility of implementing a twice-daily dosing regimen for future proof-of-concept studies.

In November 2023, BioCryst revealed plans to create an innovative oral treatment targeting CAD, aiming to inhibit the immune complement cascade. They anticipate choosing a primary candidate by 2025.

A total of 12,879 cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease were reported overall in the 7MM in 2022; this number is anticipated to increase during the 2019–2032 research period

In the US, there were 4,398 cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease diagnosed overall in 2022; this number is anticipated to increase during the 2019–2032 study period

The overall number of type-specific Cold Agglutinin Disease cases in the 7MM in 2022 was 9,273 cases for primary and 618 cases for secondary Cold Agglutinin Disease, respectively. Over the course of the study period, it is anticipated that this number would increase.

Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Incyte corporation, Sanofi, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others

Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapies: Pegcetacoplan, Iptacopan, Parsaclisib, SAR445088, Eculizumab, sutimlimab (BIVV009, Iptacopan, and others

The Cold Agglutinin Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Cold Agglutinin Disease frequency is usually more in females than in males

The Cold Agglutinin Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cold Agglutinin Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cold Agglutinin Disease market dynamics.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Overview

Cold agglutinin disease (CAD) is a rare autoimmune hemolytic anemia characterized by the presence of cold-reacting autoantibodies, known as cold agglutinins, in the blood. These autoantibodies target and bind to red blood cells at temperatures lower than normal body temperature, leading to their premature destruction (hemolysis) when exposed to cold environments, such as cold weather or refrigeration.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cold Agglutinin Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cold Agglutinin Disease

Prevalent Cases of Cold Agglutinin Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cold Agglutinin Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cold Agglutinin Disease

Cold Agglutinin Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cold Agglutinin Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cold Agglutinin Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cold Agglutinin Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Iptacopan: Novartis

Parsaclisib: Incyte corporation

SAR445088: Sanofi

Eculizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

sutimlimab (BIVV009): Sanofi

Iptacopan: Novartis

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Strengths

Several organizations and companies like Cold agglutinin disease foundation and Sanofi Genzyme are raising awareness about the disease which can lead to increased patient pool.

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Opportunities

Mild anemic patients because of CAD don't have such a pharmaceutical treatment option, so there is an unsaid need for the drugs in mild anemic patients.

Scope of the Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Incyte corporation, Sanofi, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others

Key Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapies: Pegcetacoplan, Iptacopan, Parsaclisib, SAR445088, Eculizumab, sutimlimab (BIVV009, Iptacopan, and others

Cold Agglutinin Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Cold Agglutinin Disease current marketed and Cold Agglutinin Disease emerging therapies

Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Dynamics: Cold Agglutinin Disease market drivers and Cold Agglutinin Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cold Agglutinin Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

