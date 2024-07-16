Corbec Media Partners with TEAM Media Group to Offer Local Indoor Digital Billboards
Corbec Media, a full-service marketing agency, is dedicated to helping business gain online visibility.
TEAM Media Group is a leader in cooperative marketing solutions, offering cost-effective advertising opportunities through its innovative billboard technology and network of billboard hosts.
Becky Rolland, CEO/Owner of Corbec Media, LLC.
Corbec Media & TEAM Media Group offer local business owners indoor digital billboard advertising in high-traffic areas (host locations) at affordable rates.
Our partnership with TEAM Media Group represents an exciting opportunity to enhance our clients' marketing strategies.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corbec Media, a leading full-service marketing agency, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with TEAM Media Group, a dynamic force in cooperative marketing solutions. This collaboration combines Corbec Media’s comprehensive suite of marketing services with TEAM Media Group’s innovative co-op marketing programs, bolstering businesses’ advertising efforts across local and regional markets.
— Becky Rolland, CEO/Owner of Corbec Media, LLC
TEAM Media Group provides a marketing advantage by installing quality indoor billboard displays locally and providing an unparalleled reach of a company's brand. By running a digital ad across multiple locations at hyper-frequent intervals throughout the day, an ad will play over 2,500+ times a day on strategically installed screens throughout high-traffic locations. Ads are shown with other TEAM sponsors and clients, thereby considerably reducing the cost of advertising across a network of local companies that seek a captive audience.
A full-service marketing company, Corbec Media offers a wide array of services, including branding, website design and development, graphic design, content creation, search engine optimization, social media management, and digital advertising. With a mission centered on the growth of client businesses, Corbec Media ensures its clients are consistently in front of local audiences.
"Our partnership with TEAM Media Group represents an exciting opportunity to enhance our clients' marketing strategies," said Becky Rolland, Owner of Corbec Media. "By combining our expertise with TEAM Media Group's unique cooperative marketing approach, we can deliver even greater value to businesses seeking to increase their brand awareness and drive up sales."
TEAM Media Group's cooperative marketing program utilizes innovative billboard technology and a network of billboard hosts to help businesses reach their advertising goals across local, regional, or multi-state markets. Here's how it works: Businesses can place their ads on strategically installed screens throughout high-traffic locations, ensuring that their brand is seen by a large number of potential customers. This laser-targeted approach not only increases brand awareness but also drives sales by effectively reaching more people.
"Our philosophy at TEAM Media Group is Together Everybody Advertises More," remarked Roland Gilfour, Owner of TEAM Media Group. "We believe that marketing and advertising efforts shouldn't be overly complex or expensive. We provide businesses with cost-effective solutions that yield tangible results."
In addition to cooperative marketing solutions, TEAM Media Group offers IT services through its fully staffed IT partner, TEAM IT Services. This ensures that all technology issues are promptly addressed, keeping marketing efforts online and in front of customers 24x7.
Corbec Media and TEAM Media Group are committed to fostering personal, professional, and corporate growth through strategic alliances and teamwork while prioritizing community engagement.
For more information about Corbec Media and its services, visit www.corbecmedia.com. To learn about TEAM Media Group and its cooperative marketing solutions, visit www.theteammediagroup.com.
About Corbec Media:
Corbec Media is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to growing client businesses. With expertise in branding, website design, content creation, and digital advertising, Corbec Media provides tailored marketing solutions to meet its clients' diverse needs.
About TEAM Media Group:
TEAM Media Group is a leader in cooperative marketing solutions, offering cost-effective advertising opportunities through its innovative billboard technology and network of billboard hosts. Focusing on simplicity and affordability, TEAM Media Group helps businesses increase brand awareness and drive sales across local, regional, and multi-state markets.
Becky Rolland
Corbec Media
+1 504-236-7919
becky@corbecmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Full Service Marketing with Corbec Media