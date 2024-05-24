Governor Hochul Grants Clemency to Thirteen Individuals

Governor Kathy Hochul today granted clemency to 13 individuals, including 11 pardons and two commutations. This action recognizes individuals demonstrating remorse, exemplifying rehabilitation, and displaying a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. After implementing procedural reforms to strengthen the clemency process, Governor Hochul has made a total of 72 grants of clemency during her time in office.

“The clemency process requires intense deliberation and consultation with law enforcement, prosecutors, victims’ rights advocates, applicants and other stakeholders,” Governor Hochul said. “My Administration has implemented significant reforms to strengthen the clemency process and we are committed to continuing those efforts."

The Governor's Office has taken a number of steps to improve transparency and communication in the clemency process. The Executive Clemency Bureau has implemented a new policy of sending regular letters to individuals with clemency applications, informing them of their case status, and providing information about how to submit supplemental information in support of their applications. The Governor's Office also launched an updated online web hub to assist clemency applicants with the application process; this hub includes template clemency application forms for both pardons and commutations to provide prospective applicants with improved guidance about what information to include when they apply.

The Governor also convened a Clemency Advisory Panel comprised of impartial experts to assist in advising the Governor on clemency applications. Following recommendations from the Clemency Advisory Panel, Governor Hochul is granting pardons to 11 individuals and commuting the sentences of two individuals.

Pardons

The individuals granted pardons today have all lived crime-free lives for well over a decade – and in many cases several decades – and have demonstrated positive contributions to their communities. The individuals receiving pardons have continued to have their lives impacted by their criminal convictions, including through immigration consequences, employment obstacles, and more. The Governor’s pardons will help alleviate these challenges.

Richard Miccichi, 77, has lived a crime-free life for 52 years. Mr. Miccichi was convicted of Burglary in the Third Degree, Petit Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Dangerous Drug in the Sixth Degree in 1971 and 1972. He is a United States military veteran.

Manuel Mejia, 74, has lived a crime-free life for 38 years. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree in 1986.

Rafael Sosa, 56, has lived a crime-free life for 34 years. Mr. Sosa was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1990.

Paul Pierrilus, 43, has lived a crime-free life for 21 years. Mr. Pierrilus was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2003.

Lakeisha Burkes, 51, has lived a crime-free life for 30 years. Ms. Burkes was convicted of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree in 1993.

Patrick Wilson, 59, has lived a crime-free life for 18 years. Mr. Wilson was convicted of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, and Petit Larceny in 2002 and 2006.

Leroy Rushie, 60, has lived a crime-free life for 29 years. Mr. Rushie was convicted of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree between 1985 and 1994.

Antoinette Notice, 59, has lived a crime-free life for 27 years. Ms. Notice was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1996.

Lucilo Diaz, 58, has lived a crime-free life for 26 years. Mr. Diaz was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree in 1998.

Alfredo Pimentel, 52, has lived a crime-free life for 31 years. Mr. Pimentel was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree in 1992.

Alim Kouliev, 64, has lived a crime-free life for 20 years. He was convicted of Driving While Intoxicated in 1997.

Commutations

The individuals granted commutations today have demonstrated remorse and a commitment to rehabilitation. Each individual has served a significant length of their original sentence, and during that time they have become mentors to others and engaged in activities to improve their lives and the lives of others around them, including through academic programming, facilitation of counseling and peer education programs, leadership within organizations aimed at improving the lives of other incarcerated individuals, leadership within faith-based communities, and more. Each individual is having their sentence commuted to provide an earlier opportunity to appear before the Parole Board.

Yohannes Johnson, 67, was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and associated charges in 1982. He was 24 years old at the time of the crime and has served more than 43 years out of a 75-year to life sentence. Under his original sentence, Mr. Johnson would be eligible for parole in 2055, when he would be 99 years old. Mr. Johnson’s sentence is being commuted to allow him an earlier opportunity to appear before the Parole Board so that the board can make a determination about whether he is suitable for parole.

Jermaine Swaby, 41, was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree in 2002. He was 19 years old at the time of the crime and has served approximately 22 and a half years out of a 25-year to life sentence. Under his original sentence, Mr. Swaby would be eligible for parole in 2026. Mr. Swaby’s sentence is being commuted to allow him an earlier opportunity to appear before the Parole Board so that the board can make a determination about whether he is suitable for parole.