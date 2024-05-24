Free Weekend Shuttle Over Hudson River Restarts Service

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Hudson Link's free weekend shuttle bus servicing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge shared-use path will restart service this Saturday, May 25, and continue every weekend through Sunday, October 27. Pedestrians and cyclists will once again be able to use this easy and convenient service to access one of the longest and most scenic shared-use paths in the country. The shuttle service will operate from select locations in Westchester and Rockland counties and transport passengers to the path’s landing sites on either side of the Hudson River.

“May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the perfect time to ride the Hudson Link buses to get to the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s shared-use path, which is one of New York State’s magnificent attractions and a great way for residents and tourists to explore the beauty of the Hudson Valley,” Governor Hochul said. “We are proud to provide this no-cost shuttle service, help residents and visitors enjoy this unique crossing over the Hudson River, and have the recreational experience of a lifetime.”

The shuttle buses will run every 20 minutes between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on weekends and allow easy access to the landings on both sides of the recreational path. Additional dates added for 2024 include Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. The shuttle serves four stops and travels both eastbound and westbound to support usage of the shared-use path.

The four stops include:

Path’s Rockland County landing in South Nyack

Palisades Center - Lot J

Path’s Westchester County landing in Tarrytown

Tarrytown train station

If the primary landing parking lots on each side are full, visitors can find additional parking in Westchester at the Tarrytown Train Station and in Rockland at Palisades Center – Lot J. Visitors can also take the Metro-North Hudson Line to Tarrytown. The path’s parking lots feature a four-hour time limit and fill up quickly on weekends. Visitors are strongly encouraged to check the bridge’s Twitter account (@GMMCB) for updates on parking lot status and weather conditions. More information about the path is also available on the bridge’s website, mariomcuomobridge.ny.gov.

The Rockland Landing is located at 1200 Route 9W in South Nyack, at Interchange 10 of the New York State Thruway. The path is accessible to local residents and cyclists via a spur that also connects to the Esposito Trail, local sidewalks and State Bicycle Route 9. The Westchester Landing is located at 333 South Broadway in Tarrytown. A side path extends south along State Route 9 (South Broadway), providing direct off-street access to historic Lyndhurst and the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, as well as connectivity to the Empire State Trail.

All Hudson Link buses contain features and equipment that allow all riders to board, ride, and exit the vehicles easily and comfortably. Each Hudson Link bus has a bike rack that can accommodate three adult-sized bicycles and follows ADA accessibility guidelines. After a fun-filled day on the path, the shuttle bus takes visitors back to their cars or the train station.

At 3.6 miles, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge features one of the longest shared-use paths in the United States. Located on the northern side of the bridge’s westbound span, cyclists and pedestrians encounter six scenic overlooks-each designed in partnership with the community, interpretive signage, and works of public art as they cross the Hudson River. Food, restrooms, and other amenities are available at landings in Westchester and Rockland counties.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The shared-use path along the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge offers one of the most unique recreational experiences in the nation, with sweeping views of the Hudson River from one end of the bridge to the other. The State Department of Transportation is proud to support this free shuttle service, which makes it easier for walkers and bicyclists to access this extraordinary feature."

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The free weekend shuttle has proven to be an invaluable resource for Hudson Valley residents, allowing more people to access the path without having to drive there. We thank the state Department of Transportation for this partnership, which is another example of forward-thinking New Yorkers have come to expect from the state. Good governance means making life easier for both the people and communities we serve.”

State Senator William Weber said, “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free shuttle buses to the shared-use path. Get outside and enjoy the natural beauty surrounding us.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “The weekend shuttle bus servicing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge during prime walking season is a fantastic idea, and I'm glad it's coming back this year. The shuttle bus enables those who cannot commit to the full 7.2-mile round trip walk on the bridge to take a 3.6 mile walk in either direction, thereby allowing many more people to enjoy the Hudson Valley's spectacular scenery and explore neighboring counties across the river, while still getting in a really good walk. Thank you to the Hudson Link, New York DOT and Governor Hochul for continuing a service that will provide one of summer and fall's best highlights for countless thousands of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Kenneth Zebrowski said, “As we reach the start of summer, I am excited to see the return of free shuttle service over the bridge on weekends. This successful program brings our communities together and provides New Yorkers on both sides of the bridge better access to recreational activities. I am thankful for Gov. Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez's commitment to this program and look forward to seeing the shuttle begin to operate again.”

Hudson Link Assistant General Manager Marjorie Chin said, “In 2024, Hudson Link proudly embarks on its 5th year of providing a complimentary shuttle service for the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge path. This service has been instrumental in facilitating the enjoyment of walking and biking along the path, as well as exploring the charming Lower Hudson Valley villages of Tarrytown and Nyack. Over the years, thousands of residents and visitors have enjoyed this convenient transportation option. We anticipate that 2024 will offer ample opportunities for individuals to spend time with their loved ones and friends while immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the outdoors. The Hudson Link shuttle service aims to enhance this experience by providing comfort and convenience, allowing everyone to make the most of their time spent in the Lower Hudson Valley. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and visitors, and we are committed to ensuring a seamless and enjoyable transportation experience for all.”