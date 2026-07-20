Governor Hochul Announces $250 Million Transformative Redevelopment Underway at Buffalo’s Marine Drive Public Housing Complex

Marine Drive is located on the Lake Erie waterfront, in downtown Buffalo, and within walking distance of the Buffalo Metrorail and the city’s Amtrak station. The project features will bring economic benefits to the entire neighborhood.

Marine Drive Phase I will be all-electric, with energy-efficient appliances, water-conserving plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, and an Energy Recovery Ventilation system to improve indoor air quality. It also will have fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There will be 27 units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and seven units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

Marine Drive Phase I is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is expected to generate $81 million in equity, its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is expected to generate $18 million in equity, and $93 million in subsidy.

The site participated in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and became eligible for $31.6 million in tax credits administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority provided $4 million in capital funding, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency provided $2 million in HOME funding, and the City of Buffalo provided $900,000 in infrastructure funding.

More than 100 units will be covered under a Section 8 Project-Based Housing Assistance Payment Contract issued under the guidelines of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration Program to be administered by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. Another 36 units will receive Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers administered by HCR.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The Marine Drive redevelopment plan shows what is possible when the State collaborates with local government and the community. It represents a significant $250 million investment that will help realize Governor Hochul’s vision to transform Buffalo’s historic waterfront into a vibrant mixed-income hub while preserving much-needed public housing. Thank you to the development team, to the City, and to the entire community for your dedication to affordable housing.”

BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown said, “This once-in-a-generation affordable housing development, which will improve the quality of life for Marine Drive residents, while building on the transformation of Buffalo’s Inner Harbor, would not be possible without the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and tremendous investment by New York State.”

The Habitat Company’s Affordable Group Vice President of Development, Jeff Head, said, “The start of construction at Marine Drive marks an important step forward for Buffalo and for the hundreds of families who call this community home. Working alongside our partners, residents and state and local leaders, we have created a plan that preserves affordability, expands housing opportunities and ensures current residents can remain part of the community throughout the redevelopment process. We are proud to help transform Marine Drive into a modern waterfront neighborhood that will serve Buffalo for generations to come.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Safe, affordable, high-quality housing is the foundation upon which working families build their futures and communities build their strength. The transformation of Marine Drive is about creating opportunity and ensuring that families, seniors, and young adults can continue to live and thrive in the heart of Buffalo. By investing in modern, affordable housing along our waterfront, we’re laying the groundwork for a stronger, more inclusive city where economic growth reaches every neighborhood and no one is left behind.”