San Diego Vets Say Jordanian National Accused of Breaching Marine Base Crossed Border Crossed Area They Tried to Secure

"Border Vets" calling San Diego a gateway for terrorism after immigrants who tried to breach Quantico Base crossed illegally at a spot they tried to secure

San Diego has become the gateway for terrorism. This is the very reason we went down with a team of U.S. veterans and attempted to secure the border with razor wire.” — Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm.Us and Leader of "Border Vets"

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Border Vets” out of San Diego are urging officials to act after ICE confirmed one of the two Jordanian nationals who attempted to breach Quantico Marine base crossed the border illegally at the same location the vets had previously attempted to secure with razor wire near Jacumba Hot Springs, CA.“San Diego has become the gateway for terrorism”, says Kate Monroe, leader of the Border Vets and CEO of VetComm.US. “This is the very reason we went down with a team of U.S. veterans and attempted to secure the border with razor wire. People criticized us saying we are trying to deny folks a better life in the U.S. We are saying immigration needs to be reformed so that we aren’t letting people in who would do us harm”.Border Vets is a group of veterans who have taken the initiative to secure portions of the open border. “We feel our law enforcement partners including Border Patrol don’t have the resources to do it, so we want to help them do their jobs”, says Monroe.According to ICE officials, the Jordanian national who crossed into the country was also picked up by CBP. After being detained, he was ordered to appear before an immigration judge on April 9, and the noncitizen was released on his own recognizance. The man along with his accused accomplice remains in ICE custody.The Border Vets recently showed a local San Diego TV station the location where ICE says the Jordanian national had crossed. Monroe illustrated how easily it was to cross illegally as the team interviewed several migrants who entered on foot without incident and were waiting for ICE to pick them up and release them into the country. Monroe found talking to many of them they expected to be picked up and released and then flown to their destinations throughout the country. They also shared horror stories of their journey along the way.“Many of these folks have been sexually assaulted, robbed, and even killed on their trek to the U.S.,” says Monroe. “By allowing this to happen and not having a system in place to vet these folks before they enter the country, we are complicit in their suffering.”Monroe and the “Border Vets” also recently interviewed several Turkish migrants for a Fox News Digital report who crossed illegally at the same location after they said they paid the Mexican drug cartels $6500 to gain entry. The migrants also claimed they had already lined up jobs driving for DoorDash.In April, Congressional Republicans sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting information after it was revealed that a known terrorist had entered the country illegally at the same location and was able to roam freely in the U.S. for a year before being arrested in Minnesota.“This is a systemic problem that starts at the top,” says Monroe. “How many more incidents need to happen before Congress and the President wake up and secure the border?”According to U.S. figures San Diego was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings in April with most of those migrants crossing at the aforementioned location.Monroe and the Border Vets will be returning to the location near Jacumba Hot Springs with GOP Congressional Candidate Matt Gunderson on May 30th to secure the location again with razor wire and will be documenting the efforts.“We want to bring more awareness to Congressional leaders who easy it is down here near San Diego and let them know securing our border should be a top priority,” says Monroe.

