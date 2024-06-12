Morehouse Instrument Company Now Offers Custom Load Pins for Unrivaled Accuracy and Fast Turnaround
YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, is proud to announce its expanded capabilities to include designing and manufacturing custom load pins. Recognizing the critical role load pins play in various industries – from construction and manufacturing to aerospace and energy – Morehouse is committed to providing tailored solutions that meet the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.
Morehouse understands that each application is unique, and off-the-shelf load pins may only sometimes provide the ideal solution. The company's experienced engineers will work closely with customers to design and build custom load pins that meet their specifications. Whether it is a specific size, material, or load capacity, Morehouse can deliver a custom solution in three months or less.
"Load pins are used in many applications that are critical in ensuring equipment's safe and efficient operation. Morehouse is proud to be able to provide lead times that are typically shorter than 12 weeks, instead of the many months' time frame for these critical custom applications," said Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse. "By offering custom load pins and application-specific calibration adapters, we empower our customers to meet their time frames using an ISO/IEC 17025 calibration known to be better than 0.01 % on most calibrations."
Why use Morehouse Custom Load Pins
Morehouse custom load pins are calibrated to the highest industry standards, guaranteeing the utmost precision in force measurement.
Custom calibration adapters replicate specific applications, ensuring consistent and trustworthy data.
Morehouse load pins are engineered to withstand the harshest environments, providing long-lasting performance and reliability.
Fast Turnaround: Most custom load pin orders can be fulfilled in three months or less, ensuring minimal downtime for customers.
One of the most significant challenges with load pins is ensuring accuracy when used in different orientations. Morehouse addresses this using custom calibration adapters that replicate how the load pins will be used. This innovative approach guarantees that the calibration results are consistent with real-world applications.
Visit online at https://mhforce.com/product/custom-load-pins/ or contact sales@mhforce.com for more information.
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
