Author Devika Brij’s New Book, "Thrive in Color" Provides Practical Tools to Master Self-Advocacy

Navigating the corporate workplace is difficult enough, and when you’re an underrepresented professional, your experience can be even more challenging,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devika Brij, a career advancement expert and former sales and people leader at Google and LinkedIn turned CEO and Founder of Brij the Gap Consulting, announced the release of her debut book, Thrive in Color: How to Master Self-Advocacy and Command Your Career As An Underrepresented Professional.
In her literary debut, Brij outlines how self-advocacy can potentially contribute to career success. She also sheds light on why women, people of color, immigrants, and others from underrepresented backgrounds don’t always pursue career growth, and promotions or know how to articulate their value in corporate settings effectively. Thrive in Color puts professionals in the driver's seat of their careers by providing a roadmap, proven strategies, personal stories, and invaluable advice to navigate the complexities of today’s workplace.
From salary negotiation and nailing a performance evaluation to overcoming imposter syndrome, systemic barriers, and office politics, the book equips professionals, regardless of age or background, with actionable steps to maximize their earning potential, cultivate a professional reputation, and accelerate their careers without wasting years through trial and error.
“Navigating the corporate workplace is difficult enough, and when you’re an underrepresented professional, your experience can be even more challenging,” says Devika Brij, author of Thrive in Color. “As a woman and first-generation immigrant, some of my challenges were the same as other colleagues, but the majority were not. I wrote Thrive in Color to share the secrets from upper management and provide the strategies and tools to become the best player to win the corporate game. As corporations minimize employee resource groups, restructure HR teams, and face mounting political pressure to cancel diversity, equity, and inclusion programs altogether, self-advocacy is the essential skill needed to thrive in the modern workplace. Self-advocacy helped me thrive in the system, and you can too.”
Brij climbed the corporate ladder in record time. In six years, she not only 6x her salary but also catapulted her career from entry-level employee to trusted and top-performing marketing, HR, and sales leader before starting her consulting company, Brij the Gap. Now, companies like Visa, Glassdoor, Pinterest, and Reddit partner with Brij to train their employees and develop their HR and management teams to become culturally competent and psychologically safe environments that attract, retain, and promote talented professionals.
Thrive in Color has been endorsed and supported by senior leaders from leading companies, including LinkedIn, AKQA, DoorDash, Glassdoor, Great Place to Work, Nerdwallet, Nokia, Saks, and Timberland.
Published by WorldChangers Media, Thrive in Color is available online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Walmart, or Barnes and Noble. The Thrive in Color community includes a book club and a companion digital workbook.
