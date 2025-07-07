Community Leader Dr. Heavenly Kimes to Launch GA State Rep. Campaign for District 93 July 8

Dr. Heavenly from Bravo's Married to Medicine Dr. Heavenly founder of Smiles by Dr. Heavenly

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a dynamic entrepreneur, devoted mother and wife, and beloved media personality, is excited to announce her official candidacy as a Democrat for Georgia State Representative – District 93. Dr. Kimes will kick off her campaign with a public rally and press conference on Tuesday, July 8th at 5 PM, near the Capitol Building in Atlanta. Her candidacy is for Georgia House District 93, which primarily covers areas of DeKalb County including Lithonia, Stone Mountain, and parts of Decatur and Stonecrest."This is a historic moment, and I extend a heartfelt invitation to all my constituents and supporters," stated Dr. Heavenly Kimes. "Join us, lend your energy, and together, let's demonstrate the impactful force of community power."The highly anticipated kickoff event will be a vibrant rally. Quad Webb, Dr. Kimes's Campaign Manager and fellow co-star on Bravo's Married to Medicine, will open the program and introduce Dr. Kimes, who will then deliver a powerful address. The campaign is preparing a comprehensive three-hour event designed to engage supporters and present Dr. Kimes’s vision for District 93.Driven by her campaign's promise of 'Real Life * Real Leadership * Real Change,' Dr. Kimes emphasizes that her motivation stems from a deep sense of purpose, viewing this endeavor as a calling to serve her community. While acknowledging her public profile from reality television, she highlights how that experience has equipped her with resilience and a unique perspective, preparing her to speak truth and stand firm amidst challenges. Dr. Kimes stresses that her platform is built on character, evidenced by her extensive background in educating, healing, mentoring, and empowering others, as well as her success in creating jobs and building businesses.Dr. Kimes is ready to articulate her plans for crucial areas including:- Healthcare that’s affordable and accessible — including mental health and maternal care.- Education that prepares our kids not just to graduate, but to thrive — teaching real-life skills like entrepreneurship, tech, and financial literacy.- An economy that works for everyone — especially small business owners, working families, and Black entrepreneurs.- Police reform rooted in accountability, safety, and justice — because she understands the deeply personal impact of these issues on families."I’m not a politician," Dr. Kimes asserts, "That’s exactly why I’m the right one for the job. I don’t owe any favors. I’m not part of a political machine. I’m not running for the status quo — I’m running to shake the table." She aims to replace the incumbent with a representative who is "visible, vocal, and active," a "power player" who will "work the seat."Learn More and Get Involved:To learn more about Dr. Heavenly Kimes's platform, stay updated on her campaign, donate, or inquire about hosting a meet and greet, please visit her official campaign website: drheavenlyforgeorgia.com About Dr. Heavenly Kimes:Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a successful entrepreneur, acclaimed dentist, author, and television personality known for her outspoken personality and business acumen. With a strong commitment to empowering individuals through financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and personal development, Dr. Kimes has dedicated her career to uplifting communities and fostering success. Her diverse experiences as a healthcare professional, business owner, and mentor have prepared her to advocate effectively for the residents of District 93 in Georgia.For media inquiries contact:

