Marine Fisheries Commission agrees to broader look at submerged aquatic vegetation protection

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission agreed this week that the Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Marine Fisheries should take a broader look at the protection of submerged aquatic vegetation.

During its quarterly business meeting, the commission voted to request that the Division work with the Commission’s Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee to develop more comprehensive options for protecting Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) that consider all activities under the Commission’s authority, rather than just shrimp trawl area closures.

The comprehensive options could still include shrimp trawl area closures but will consider other fishing activities that may impact SAV.

SAV is federally designated as essential fish habitat and habitat areas of particular concern. These underwater grassy areas provide refuge and forage for juvenile fish and serve as spawning areas for many species. SAV also serves many other ecological functions.

Also, during the business meeting, the commission adopted the Estuarine Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.

The following management measures for the commercial fishery are estimated to generate a 34.9% reduction in harvest: ​

11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday closure from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. ​

11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday closure from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31​.

​Manage the stop net fishery with the same measures as the rest of the striped mullet fishery. ​

The management measures for the recreational fishery​ are:

Recreational individual bag limit of 100 fish. ​

Recreational vessel limit of 400 fish. ​

An exception for For-hire Vessel Operations to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum (including in advance of a trip)​.

The Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 also includes adaptive management for both commercial and recreational fisheries that allows the Division Director to use proclamation authority to adjust season closures, day of week closures, and trip limits. The proclamation authority is contingent on Commission approval after consultation with advisory committees.

In other business, the Commission voted to: