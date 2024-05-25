ZZOMA Joins Felix Rosenqvist For The 2024 Indianapolis 500

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐱 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐪𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝟓𝟎𝟎.” — 𝘔𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘦𝘭 𝘑. 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘶𝘴, 𝘗𝘩𝘋, 𝘌𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘋𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘓𝘓𝘊.

SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists LLC, the makers of Zzoma, the innovative FDA-cleared medical device for treating mild to moderate positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is proud to announce its partnership with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Felix Rosenqvist for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Rosenqvist’s strong start to the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is well-documented. The Meyer Shank Racing driver kicked off the year with three front row starts in three races, including his team’s first official NTT P1 Award at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Notably, he’s rattled off five consecutive top-10 starts and finishes and currently sits fifth in the series standings.

Zzoma will be riding along on Rosenqvist’s helmet when he takes the green flag at The Racing Capital of the World on Sunday, May 26.

"Felix is an exceptional athlete and accomplished race car driver. His commitment to health and well-being aligns perfectly with Zzoma's mission to help people sleep better so they can perform at their best."

A year ago, the driver affectionately referred to as ‘Fro’ posted an exciting Month of May. Rosenqvist turned in one of the fastest four-lap qualifying averages in Indianapolis 500 history at nearly 234 mph before leading 33 laps in dominating fashion in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He aims to continue the trend upward when he takes to the starting grid on Sunday.

"𝐈'𝐦 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝟓𝟎𝟎," - 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘲𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘵. "𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲. 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲.”

The partnership between Zzoma and Rosenqvist highlights the importance of sleep health for peak performance in all aspects of life. Zzoma is proud to support Rosenqvist in his quest for victory at the Indy 500 and looks forward to a successful partnership on and off the track.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚

Zzoma is an FDA-cleared medical device specifically designed to treat mild to moderate positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). It is clinically proven to be equivalent to CPAP in effectiveness in a clinical study. Zzoma gently encourages side sleeping to keep airways open, leading to better sleep and improved health. Zzoma is a comfortable and effective alternative to CPAP for many individuals.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a rapidly growing medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Sleep Specialists is experiencing substantial momentum, marked by:

● Strategic partnerships expanding access to Zzoma.

● Investment in US manufacturing, ensuring product availability and domestic production.

● International expansion, reaching new markets with their effective solution.

Over 1,700 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, demonstrating growing recognition of its value in treating OSA patients.

For more information, please visit us online at zzomaosa.com