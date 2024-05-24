UNITAR Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV)

22 May 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – On 6 May 2024, UNITAR and Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and implement training programmes and organize summits, webinars, workshops and training sessions, as well as align efforts for resource mobilization. The two expect to collaborate in thematic areas such as leadership and inclusion, social innovation and entrepreneurship, digital futures, finance and trade, anti-corruption and combating crime, and business and public administration.

FGV is the first partner in Brazil for the UNITAR Division for Prosperity. It is a leading provider of business and administration courses in Brazil and its online course platform is well recognized in Latin America. By partnering with FGV, UNITAR hopes to build and expand existing UNITAR programmes in Latin America and the Caribbean to Brazil, including translating English and Spanish programmes into Portuguese.