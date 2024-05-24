Sport, Arts and Culture hosts 2024 Africa Month celebration in Orlando East, 26 May

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, invite members of the media to the 2024 Africa Month celebration. This years’ Africa Day will be held at Vilakazi Street in Orlando East on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

The 10th edition of Africa month is celebrated under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Building a Better Africa and a Better World’’.

May marks Africa month - a moment for the continent to pause, reflect, and celebrate our unique African identity and cultural expression. Africa Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), founded on 25 May 1963.

The program will start with a Walk and street parade that will take place at Vilakazi Street from 07h00. Now on its 10th edition, this years’ Africa month celebration also coincides with South Africa also celebrating three (3) decades milestone of the country’s constitutional democracy.



Africa Month Celebrations will unfold follows:

Date: Sunday, 26 May 2024

Time: 7h00

Venue: Vilakazi Street, Orlando East, Soweto, Gauteng Province.

Media RSVPs, kindly contact Mthuthuzeli Nqumba: Email, mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za Cell: 066 302 5397

Media enquires:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi (Head of Communications and Marketing), Cell: 072 172 8925, | Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003