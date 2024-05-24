Bridge Replacement Connects Grand Island to Niagara Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the reopening of the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge (Grand Island Blvd. – Route 324) over the Niagara Thruway (I-190) in Grand Island, ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend. The bridge was replaced as part of an $8.3 million project which included increased vertical clearance, wider travel lanes and new riding surface.

“The replacement of the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge is one of many infrastructure investments in Western New York to upgrade our transportation system and provide safe and reliable roads and bridges for decades to come,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects are an investment not only on the roadway, but in communities, improving the way of life for residents and improving the travel experience for thousands of motorists.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge serves as a vital link connecting Grand Island to nearby cities and attractions in the Buffalo–Niagara region including Niagara Falls and the nearby Beaver Island State Park. The Thruway Authority is dedicated to investing in infrastructure projects to upgrade aging infrastructure and modernizing our transportation system. We truly appreciate the patience of motorists and local residents during this crucial infrastructure project."

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, "Beaver Island State Park is visited by 300,000 people every year for a broad range of outdoor recreational pursuits. I am grateful to the Thruway Authority to upgrade the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge and improve access to this popular destination as we head into the peak summer season."

The new Beaver Island Parkway Bridge features wider travel lanes and emergency shoulders, increasing vertical clearance on I-190 from 14'2" to 16'9", new guiderail, new concrete riding surface and new line striping.

Representative Timothy M. Kennedy said, “During my tenure as Chair of the State Senate Transportation Committee, I made the reconstruction of the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge a priority. The previous 70-year-old bridge was past its useful life and an eyesore. As families travel this Memorial Day weekend to Beaver Island State Park, they can know they are traveling on a safe bridge that is up to the latest safety standards. Thank you to the skilled construction personnel who worked on this project and brought it to fruition.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, "With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, I am pleased to see the new bridge opening before the start of the busy summer season. The replacement of the old, deteriorating bridge means safer commutes for both Grand Island residents and the many visitors coming to the island to enjoy the warm weather and some of our region's best parks and recreational opportunities."

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, “I’d like to thank the NYS Thruway Authority and Governor Hochul for their attention to this matter. The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge was long overdue for an upgrade. With the wider lanes, new guiderails, and fresh concrete surface, residents and visitors will be much safer crossing the bridge.”

Town of Grand Island Supervisor Peter Marston said, “On behalf of the Town of Grand Island, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Governor Hochul and the NYS Thruway Authority for their investment in our community. The upgrading of this bridge shows your commitment to public safety. As you well know, this structure is a vital artery for Grand Island residents. This bridge represents a Gateway for many entering our community and we are extremely excited for its completion as we enter our 2024 tourism season.”

Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca, NY was awarded the project after a competitive bidding process. The project began in March 2023.

Currently, there are more than $126.1 million in capital improvement projects underway within the Thruway Authority’s Buffalo Maintenance Division which runs from I-90 from Ontario County to the Pennsylvania border, as well as the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from the Thruway mainline to Niagara Falls. Over the next five years, the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program is projected to invest more than $420.1 million into the Western New York Region.

The former Beaver Island Parkway bridge was built in 1954 and was original to the Thruway system. It was one of more than 75 percent of Thruway bridges that are older than 60 years old.

