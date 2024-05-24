Submit Release
General election 2024: question time special

Rishi Sunak has braved the weather and called a general election. So what happens now? The IfG has been bombarded with questions about what this all means for government, for parliament, for the civil service, for legislation, for candidates, for conferences, and more.

And these really are the type of questions that get the IfG’s collective pulse racing. So we’ve scrambled together a team of IfG experts to answer all your questions.

Tune to hear Hannah White, Joe Owen, Cath Haddon and Emma Norris tell you everything you need to know.

