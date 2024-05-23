Submit Release
Rishi Sunak's general election gamble

The wait is over! The election has been called! The countdown to 4 July starts now. After months of speculation, and a frenzied day of drama in Westminster, the IfG podcast team are joined by Sam Freedman to make sense of Rishi Sunak’s decision and explore what happens next.  

Things could hardly have got wetter as the prime minister gave his podium address on the steps of Downing Street, with Sunak’s moment in the rain shared with whoever was playing – at an incredible volume – that familiar New Labour anthem by D:Ream.

So why has the PM called a general election? What could happen between now and 4 July polling day? What needs to happen in parliament first? And given Labour’s seemingly unshifting poll lead, is there really a route to victory for the Conservative party or has Sunak – as his harsher critics are saying – just given up?

