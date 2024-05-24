Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,922 in the last 365 days.

Brandon Woman Sentenced On Grand Theft By Exploitation Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brandon woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all of that time is suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to one count of Grand Theft By Exploitation.

Coralee Multerer (mullet-ter), 58, was sentenced Thursday in Minnehaha County Circuit Court. The maximum sentence was 10 years in prison, and the Attorney General’s Office recommended five years in prison with the other five years suspended. The defendant was ordered to pay almost $107,000 in restitution.

Multerer was found to have stolen money from an elderly adult between December 2020 and October 2022. She used the power of attorney to steal money from the victim’s account to gamble and for other uses which were not for the victim’s benefit.

“This defendant violated her position of trust to a vulnerable member of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the work of the Attorney General’s Office’s Elder Abuse Unit for investigating and prosecuting the case.”

                                                              -30-

You just read:

Brandon Woman Sentenced On Grand Theft By Exploitation Charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more