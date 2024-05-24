Brandon Woman Sentenced On Grand Theft By Exploitation Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brandon woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all of that time is suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to one count of Grand Theft By Exploitation.

Coralee Multerer (mullet-ter), 58, was sentenced Thursday in Minnehaha County Circuit Court. The maximum sentence was 10 years in prison, and the Attorney General’s Office recommended five years in prison with the other five years suspended. The defendant was ordered to pay almost $107,000 in restitution.

Multerer was found to have stolen money from an elderly adult between December 2020 and October 2022. She used the power of attorney to steal money from the victim’s account to gamble and for other uses which were not for the victim’s benefit.

“This defendant violated her position of trust to a vulnerable member of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the work of the Attorney General’s Office’s Elder Abuse Unit for investigating and prosecuting the case.”

-30-