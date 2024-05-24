St. Louis Publisher Wayne Bell Announces New Opportunity for Community Ownership in Publication

UPDATE: Bell extends Employee Ownership Offer idea to the River Front Times Advertising Community including the fired staff.

A window of opportunity is open for St. Louis. Change the media, it is in your heart.”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Announces New Advertising Opportunity for Community Ownership in Publication

Bell founded a leading book publishing company; he is excited to announce a new opportunity for community members to become owners in a new publication. This unique opportunity will allow industrious entrepreneurs, resolute musicians, and those who love journalism to support the news and advertising industry with their time and money.

In today's digital age, the news and advertising industry heavily relies on the support of businesses and consumers. Businesses pay for every newspaper that is printed, and consumers subscribe based on the content they read. However, Bell recognizes the importance of community involvement in this industry and is offering a chance for individuals to have a stake in a new publication.

This opportunity not only allows community members to support the news and advertising industry, but it also provides a platform for local businesses to reach their target audience. By owning a share in the publication, community members will have a say in the content and direction of the publication, ensuring that it accurately represents the community's interests and needs.

Bell is committed to fostering a strong and engaged community, and this new advertising opportunity is just one way they are doing so. The company believes that by giving community members a chance to have ownership in a publication, it will not only benefit the news and advertising industry but also strengthen the community as a whole.

"As a publisher, I know every human has a story to tell, the media should help them share it. People want to participate, to be heard; people deserve this. A window of opportunity is open for St. Louis. Change the media, it is in your heart," Wayne Bell.

For more information on how to become an owner in the new publication, please visit Bell's website or contact their customer service team. Bell is excited to see the positive impact this opportunity will have on the community and looks forward to working with local businesses and individuals to create a successful and inclusive publication.

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

