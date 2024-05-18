ColoringBook.com® Wholesales and Distributes Crayola® Brand Products
Wholesale orders for businesses, groups, clubs, organizations, schools, churches and family events.
Our company is proud to offer wholesale priced Crayola® products in the US and Canada.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, MO based Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com® wholesales Crayola® Crayon Products, Colored Pencils, Markers, Oil Pastels, Paints, Chalks and much more as a part of their wholesale distribution offerings. "Our company is a proud distributor of Crayola® brand products. We have been creating and selling coloring books since 1988 and the Crayola brand is a natural fit to go with any coloring book. Families and companies have choices, and they choose Crayola, the crayon industry standard," says publisher Wayne Bell.
— Wayne Bell
Offering wholesale priced Crayola products to the one-off or single purchase buyers allows a segment of the business community access to wholesale priced products. "Businesses often want to purchase products wholesale for local or community events, donations, special programs or the promotional products industry. Our company is proud to wholesale Crayola products in the US and Canada. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. (RBCB) has decades of experience bringing families together through quality coloring book products. A history of Publishing in over 30 languages and shipping to 90+ countries and headquartered in St. Louis, MO. We are a USA and Canadian Corporation, RBCB creates and manufactures coloring books, books, paper products, art and music for consumers, business, retail, education, and government sectors. Our employees’ comment, offering crayons is like asking, "you want fries with that shake", said Bell.
Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com is the licensed publisher of the PBS KIDS® Characters coloring book program. Offering wholesale priced crayons to 300+ PBS affiliate stations who need coloring utensils to go with their books. The promotional products industry, such as banks, car dealers, real estate firms, HVAC, electrical, insurance and more often ask for bulk order pricing to go with their coloring books. The company is proud to provide Crayola products.
To find out more about wholesale prices in small or larger quantities call 1-800-244-2665.
