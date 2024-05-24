OSCE Mission completes establishment of Municipal Coordination Mechanisms against Domestic Violence across Kosovo with final mechanism formalized in Rahovec/Orahovac

The OSCE Mission in Kosovo supported today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the Municipal Coordination Mechanism against Domestic Violence (MCMDV) in Rahovec/Orahovac municipality.

The MCMDV in Racovec/Orahovac is the last mechanism to be founded – most with OSCE support, and marks the conclusion of their establishment throughout Kosovo, with all 38 municipalities now covered by functioning mechanisms. The recently enacted Law on Domestic Violence establishes the legal basis for the mechanisms, requiring all municipalities to create and provide adequate funding for MCMDVs.

“The fight against domestic violence requires the involvement and coordination of all relevant actors at the local level – from the justice sector, police, shelters and civil society,” said Mark Lasser, Chief of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo Law and Justice Section at the signing ceremony today.

“In line with our institution-building mandate and commitment to protect human rights, we promise to support MCMDVs in their important work.” he added.

The Mayor of Rahovec/Orahovac, Smajl Latifi, commended OSCE Mission’s support and expressed the municipality’s commitment to support the work of the MCMDV in its mandate to coordinate policies to respond to domestic violence at the local level.

Signatories of MoUs functionalizing MCMDVs include representatives of courts and prosecution offices, municipalities, Victim’s Advocate offices, Kosovo Police, Agency for Free Legal Aid, centres for social work, family health centres, centres for mental health, shelters for protection of victims of domestic violence, and civil society members.

Members of the MCMDVs work together to strengthen co-ordination, information sharing, and engagement at the local level in the fight against domestic violence, following concrete steps to improve prevention, strengthen protection, treatment, and reintegration of victims. They play an important role also in raising awareness about domestic violence and services available to victims, and in empowering victims to report these crimes.

To help them further increase MCMDVs efficiency, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo published in 2023 the MCMDV Guidelines, a practical tool for better understanding of their members roles and responsibilities.

The Mission remains committed to support municipalities improve assistance to victims of domestic and gender-based violence, facilitate implementation of the legal framework, and enhance inter-institutional co-ordination.