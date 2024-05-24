Perfumes of the East Exhibition Opens its Doors to Visitors at the National Museum in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, the Saudi National Museum has unveiled the "Perfumes of the East" exhibition, marking its first international stop in Riyadh in partnership with the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris. The exhibition offers an immersive journey through the rich history of the Arab world's profound relationship with perfumes, showcasing the unique fragrances of the East and the cultural traditions that have endowed perfume with its significant social role. Attending the opening ceremony were distinguished delegates from the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, prominent leaders from the Ministry of Culture and the Museums Commission, and participating artists from KSA, the Arab world, and France.

Highlighting the cultural and historical significance of perfumes in the Arab world, the exhibition traces its origins to the Arabian Peninsula, a pivotal trade hub that sourced and distributed precious aromatic materials to ancient societies. This trade sparked a profound passion for perfumes across the Arab world, turning the peninsula into the cradle of a civilization that savored fragrances and used them to enrich human life with beauty. Over time, the use of perfumes proliferated, coming to symbolize familiarity, respect, and generosity in daily interactions.

Featuring over 200 archaeological gems and contemporary artworks, the exhibition is structured around three sections, offering visitors the opportunity to explore different timeless themes. “Sublime and Generous Nature" delves into the history of perfumes, emphasizing the discovery of the raw materials - flowers, herbs, spices, and fragrant natural resins- used in their creation, and the unique ingredients that significantly contributed to the art of perfume-making in the Arabian Peninsula, such as frankincense, amber, and myrrh. "The Scents of the City," guides visitors through various urban neighborhoods, showcasing perfumes as a collective experience deeply woven into the fabric of social interactions among friends, family, and loved ones. Lastly, "Fragrant Courtesy," highlights the social traditions and customs associated with perfumes in the Arab world and Islamic civilization. It explores practices such as perfuming, fumigating, and scenting guests to ensure they are warmly welcomed.

The exhibition routes are crafted to guarantee a balanced blend of olfactory and visual experiences. Innovative devices, carefully placed to release fragrances, offer visitors an immersive olfactory experience curated specifically for the exhibition by internationally acclaimed perfume designer, Christopher Sheldrake.

Complementing the exhibition is a series of workshops and seminars, offering insights into perfume ingredients and the art of perfume making and packaging design.

This educational and cultural initiative aligns with the Saudi National Museum's commitment to celebrate Saudi cultural heritage and promote the richness of Arab and Islamic civilization.

The exhibition is open to the public until September 14, 2024. Entry tickets are available through the Discover Culture platform: https://dc.moc.gov.sa/home/event-tickets/343/perfumes-of-the-east/