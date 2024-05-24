MDC and several partners invite landowners to a free pollinator tour June 7 in Bellflower

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Quail Forever, MFA, and Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a free pollinator tour June 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Wright Farm. Staff from these agencies will provide participants with information on the Conservation Reserve Program, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program Pollinator Habitat Management, production agriculture conservation practices, honeybee keeping, and various habitats for game species.

Landowners Bill and Gail Wright have implemented many conservation practices focused on enhancing wildlife habitat and natural communities on their property. This tour will allow participants to see land management practices in action including pollinator habitat, prescribed burning, and woodland restoration. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to question experts about land management for conservation.

Dinner is provided, and registration is required. Register with Amber Meyer at ameyer@mosoy.org or at 573-635-3819. You can also visit mosoy.org/events. The Wright Farm is located at 261 Truxton Road in Bellflower.