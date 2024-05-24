Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines resumes Hanoi to Chengdu flights

VIETNAM, May 24 - HÀ NỘI — Starting June 25, the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will reopen a route for flights from Hà Nội to Chengdu, China.

Four flights per week will depart Hà Nội on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights will operate to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, one of the largest and most modern airports in China.

This route is an important part of Vietnam Airlines' strategy to grow its international flight network, making it easier for tourists to travel between Việt Nam and China. Vietnam Airlines has launched various promotional offers for this route. - VNS

