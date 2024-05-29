Favorable Federal Reclassification of Specialty Botanical Products Unlocks Major Opportunity for Acquisition: OTC: CATV

Category V Biotech, Inc. Category V Biotech, Inc.Stock Symbol: CATV $CATV Stock Symbol: CATV $CATV Brands

$CATV to Capitalize on Federal Reclassification for Genetic Tech Acquisition-Oriented Pharmaceutical Developer: Category V Biotech, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CATV)

Category V Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV)

Acquiring Genetic Networks positions us at the forefront of biotechnology & specialty botanicals, allowing us to harness cutting-edge genomic technologies to discover & develop breakthrough therapies” — Michael Feldenkrais, CEO