New opinion: May 23
In the Matter of Reciprocal Discipline of Julie L. Bruggeman, a Member of the Bar of State of North
Docket No.: 20240111
Filing Date: 5/23/2024
Case Type: Discipline - Attorney - Reciprocal
Author: Per Curiam
There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,983 in the last 365 days.
In the Matter of Reciprocal Discipline of Julie L. Bruggeman, a Member of the Bar of State of North
Docket No.: 20240111
Filing Date: 5/23/2024
Case Type: Discipline - Attorney - Reciprocal
Author: Per Curiam