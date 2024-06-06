Morehouse Calculation Guidance Book is Available for Free Download
YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding calibration calculations can be challenging, as not all calculations on calibration certificates are straightforward. Different companies often use varying math equations, resulting in different outcomes. A new comprehensive guide, Morehouse Calculation Guidance, co-authored by Henry Zumbrun and Zach Shearer of Morehouse Instrument Company, aims to demystify some common math equations found on Morehouse calibration certificates and is available for download!
Zumbrun is the president, and Shearer is the software developer at Morehouse.
This guidance was written to help readers achieve accurate and consistent results in their calibration processes.
“Whether you are a seasoned professional or new to the field, this guide is designed to make complex calculations on Morehouse certificates easier to understand and apply,” says Zumbrun. “We wrote the book to simplify what we do to make things easier for clients to reproduce similar results. Not everything is captured in the book, though it is a great starting point.”
The free guidance features detailed explanations of many calculations, including non-linearity, hysteresis, and non-repeatability calculations, and clear examples to illustrate each type of calculation.
Download the guidance here: https://mhforce.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Morehouse-Calculation-Guidance.pdf
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
Steven Infanti
Steven Infanti
Morehouse Instrument Company
+1 717-843-0081
