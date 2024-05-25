ProHance Co-Sponsors the 27th Australasian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week 2024 in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, proudly co-sponsored the 27th Australasian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) held in Melbourne from May 14-16, 2024.

SSOW Australasia 2024 brought together industry leaders, visionaries, and practitioners to share cutting-edge insights, strategies, tools, and technologies. This prestigious event provided an invaluable platform for attendees to network with peers, exchange best practices, and discover the solutions needed to navigate challenges and elevate their Shared Services and Global Business Services (GBS) functions to new heights.

In today's dynamic business landscape, Shared Services and GBS have evolved from mere back-office functions into strategic powerhouses driving productivity, resilience, and growth. At SSOW Australasia 2024, attendees had a unique opportunity to lead positive change and disruption within their organizations, advancing to the next level as progressive business services leaders. Participants mastered the art of leading growth, redefining operating models, and delivering value through intelligence, positioning their GBS functions for agility and purpose amidst evolving challenges.

Prominent speakers from various companies shared their insights, and the event served as an innovation hub with interactive discussion groups, speed networking sessions, and focus day workshops, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.

