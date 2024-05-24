Submit Release
May 23, 2024

Groveton, NH– On Thursday May 23, 2024 at approximately 6:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single vehicle ATV crash involving a youth operator in the town of Groveton. The youth operator was being transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster by his parent, so a Conservation Officer met the operator and parent at the hospital to interview about the circumstances of the crash.

The youth operator informed investigators that while making a left hand turn and navigating uphill with his machine, he lost control and was thrown from it, rolling multiple times. Fortunately, the machine went away from the youth and did not roll onto him during the incident. The operator began walking back towards the house where his parent saw him and began bringing him to the hospital, calling 911 on the way. The youth was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A Groveton police officer responded to the scene to take photographs and conduct an initial scene investigation. After interviewing the operator at the hospital, the conservation officer investigated the scene, which was along power lines off Thompson Road in Groveton on private property.

This crash is still under investigation, however, it appears that speed is a contributing factor in this crash.

Youth Injured in ATV Crash Groveton

