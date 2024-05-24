Harlem Street Nun Brings Real-Life Inspiration to Cannes with "Sister Nun Crime Fighter"
Sister Act For Real
I own the rights to my life and I'm here to tell my story.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inspirational story of Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely, also known as the Harlem Street Nun, takes center stage at the Global Short Film Award Showcase in Cannes. The trailer for "Sister Nun Crime Fighter," starring Yolanda Ross, will screen on Friday, May 24th at 7 PM at the Carlton Riviera, 18 Rue du Doctor Bertrand Lepine, 06400, Cannes, France.
— Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely
Yolanda Ross, acclaimed actress from Showtime TV series "The Chi" and "American Gigolo," brings to life the extraordinary journey of Dr. Delois Blakely. At 82 years old, Blakely reflects on her dynamic life, stating, "I own the rights to my life and I'm here to tell my story."
Dr. Delois Blakely, a former Roman Catholic nun turned Harlem activist, asserts that her autobiography, "The Harlem Street Nun," inspired the 1992 classic film "Sister Act." Her book, "Harlem Street Nun" recounts the experiences of a "young, Black, singing nun serving the street people and youths of Harlem." Blakely claims that her original movie proposal was submitted to Tri-Star Pictures, which expressed interest. However, a producer took a similar story from Tristar, resulting in the production of "Sister Act" without Blakely's involvement. Sister Act producers say the similarities mere coincedence.
In response, Blakely has decided to represent herself in a lawsuit against "Sister Act" producers and distributors. The case raised intriguing questions about intellectual property and the parallels between Blakely's life and the character of Deloris, played by Whoopi Goldberg. Notably, Blakely's first name is just one letter different from Goldberg's character, adding a layer of complexity to the case.
The trailer screening of "Sister Nun Crime Fighter" at Cannes is a significant moment for Blakely, as it allows her to share her story with a global audience. This event underscores her commitment to advocating for the rights and stories of the marginalized communities she has long served.
About Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely
Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely is a renowned Harlem activist and former Roman Catholic nun who has dedicated her life to serving street people and youths in Harlem. Her autobiography, "The Harlem Street Nun," provides an in-depth look at her journey and the challenges she has overcome.
About Yolanda Ross
Yolanda Ross is a critically acclaimed actress known for her roles in Showtime TV series "The Chi" and "American Gigolo." Her portrayal of Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely in "Sister Nun Crime Fighter" showcases her versatility and commitment to powerful storytelling.
