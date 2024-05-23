Restitution Study Group Takes Corporate Complicity in Slavery to Cannes: Win Best Production
The public deserves to know the truth about the deep-seated connections these corporations have to slavery. Dry Bones is not just a film; it's a call to action for justice and transparency.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Restitution Study Group (RSG) made waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with their groundbreaking film, Dry Bones: Corporate Complicity in Slavery. The short documentary film, financed by a Facebook fundraiser, was screened in the International Cellphone Cinema Showcase on Sunday, May 19, 2024, 3pm at the Eden Hotel and won Best Production. The eye-opening documentary delves into the dark history of corporate involvement in the transatlantic slave trade and its lingering effects on the descendants of enslaved Africans. They will be honored on Friday, May 24th at the 9th Annual Global Short Film Award Gala (GSF) at the Carlton Riveria, Cannes, Ballroom, where the film trailer will be screened, at 7 pm, 58 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes.
Dry Bones exposes major corporations for their historic and ongoing roles in slavery. The film presents compelling evidence that these companies have not only benefited from the enslavement of African people but some have also misled the public by filing false slavery era disclosure reports. These reports are required by laws in approximately 15 states and municipalities across the United States, mandating that companies disclose their connections to slavery to do business with the governments.
The Restitution Study Group has been at the forefront of the fight for slavery reparations and transparency from these corporations. Dry Bones bolsters their claims by revealing how some of these companies have systematically deceived consumers and shareholders, violating state consumer fraud laws and securities regulations. The documentary provides incontrovertible proof of the ongoing harm inflicted on the descendants of enslaved Africans and underscores the urgent need for corporate accountability and reparative justice.
Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, founder and spokesperson for the Restitution Study Group, emphasized the significance of this film: "The public deserves to know the truth about the deep-seated connections these corporations have to slavery. Dry Bones is not just a film; it's a call to action for justice and transparency. We demand that these companies come clean and take responsibility for their actions."
Last year, the Director Tylon Washington, Farmer-Paellmann and the RSG won two awards in Cannes: Best Film for Social Purpose and 2nd Place for Short Film in 2D from this competition founded by Professor Karl Bardosh of NYU where he is a maverick in teaching Cellphone Cinema since 2009 -- a class on how to shoot a film using a cellphone.
The screening at Cannes marked a pivotal moment in the movement for slavery reparations, shining an international spotlight on an issue that has been too long ignored. The Restitution Study Group invites the public, media, and industry stakeholders to attend the trailer screening at the GSF Award Gala and join the conversation about corporate complicity in slavery and the fight for reparations.
Logline: An 18th Century burial ground is unearthed on modern-day Wall Street filled with the bones of enslaved Africans. A young woman wages a cutthroat battle to reveal the role that existing corporations played in slavery and to make them pay. This is the documentary.
About Restitution Study Group:
The Restitution Study Group is a dedicated advocacy organization committed to uncovering and addressing the historical and ongoing injustices of slavery. Through research, education, and activism, RSG works tirelessly to secure reparations and promote truth and reconciliation for the descendants of enslaved Africans.
