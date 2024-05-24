Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,743 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure Us Route 5 N Fairlee

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Saint Johnsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Us Route 5 N in Fairlee near the intersection of Route 25A will be reduced to one lane due to a traffic accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

You just read:

Lane Closure Us Route 5 N Fairlee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more