Lane Closure Us Route 5 N Fairlee

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Route 5 N in Fairlee near the intersection of Route 25A will be reduced to one lane due to a traffic accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.