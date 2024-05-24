Macao’s composite interest rates – 1st Quarter 2024

MACAU, May 24 - According to statistics released today (24 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao retreated in the first quarter of 2024.

At end-March 2024, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD decreased by 3 basis points and 22 basis points, from 2.20% and 3.93% at end-2023 to 2.17% and 3.72% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series