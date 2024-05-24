Defective Premises Bill - Regulatory Impact Assessment

Residential building safety measures have been paramount following the Grenfell tragedy. The limitation period for defective buildings in NI is currently six years as set out in the Limitation (Northern Ireland) Order 1989. England have already legislated to improve residential building safety by extending the limitation period (from 6 years to 15 years from the date on which the right of action accrued and a retrospective 30-year limitation period). Government intervention is necessary in NI to give NI citizens parity with other UK jurisdictions.

The proposed legislation will also transfer the associated departmental function from DAERA to DfC.