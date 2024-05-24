VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 Released: New Generative AI Models for Video and Image Enhancement

VideoProc Converter AI Logo

Digiarty Software launches VideoProc Converter AI 7.0, the biggest update ever, with AI models for video and image enhancement for more details.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, Inc., a global leader in AI-based multimedia solutions, announces the release of VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 for Windows users, marking the company’s largest and most significant update to date. This revolutionary upgrade introduces four cutting-edge AI models for super-resolution of videos and images, propelling the industry forward into a new era of AI video and image enhancement.

VideoProc Converter AI is a one-stop video software for enhancing, upscaling, converting, compressing, editing, downloading, and recording. This new release encapsulates the essence of innovation, introducing game-changing AI models for Super Resolution that redefine the standards of video and image quality improvement.

Developed by Digiarty’s expert Development Team after meticulously training millions of diverse images and videos, the AI Super Resolution models stand out for creating better clarity and detail using deep learning technology.

• The “Gen Detail” model excels in enhancing video/image details, clarity, and sharpness, delivering superior perceptual quality ideal for intricate features like skin, hair, pores, textures, and 3D elements.

• The “Real Smooth” model specializes in video/image restoration, upscaling, smoothing, flaw elimination, and fidelity, perfect for images requiring a softer touch.

For video enhancement, the new AI models surpass the previous Anime and Reality models and the competitors in every aspect, offering unparalleled clarity, detail, and processing speed. These intelligent models automatically denoise, deblur, sharpen, enhance, and produce more natural and refined results than ever before.

Improved Flexibility and Performance in V7.0

VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 also introduces significant improvements, including:

• Fast Mode and High Quality Mode for video super-resolution, allowing users to balance speed and quality according to their needs.

• Integration of NVIDIA® TensorRT™ support, optimizing inference speed for the new AI models.

• Three resolution presets (1080p/2K/4K) in Super Resolution, enabling direct output resolution selection.

• Optimization of the Super Resolution interface by redesigning and integrating the Mode and Denoising features, and removing the previous “Use High Quality Engine (Image Only)” and the “Denoise Level” options.

• Minor bug fixes to enhance the overall user experience.

“We recommend that every user try our new Gen Detail and Real Smooth models to remaster old media files, elevate low-quality videos, upscale AI-generated images, and restore noisy photos,” says Huston Xu, the manager of Digiarty’s Development Department. “The software supports both GPU and CPU processing, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of computers. For users with older computers, our previous Super Resolution models remain available for enhancing anime, and reality videos/images.”

Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software, comments on the release: “At Digiarty, we are committed to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI landscape. VideoProc Converter AI 7.0 represents our dedication to innovation and our promise to deliver the highest quality multimedia solutions. These advancements are not just improvements; they are transformative steps that redefine what is possible in video and image processing.”

Pricing and Availability

Despite the addition of innovative new AI models in Super Resolution, the price of VideoProc Converter AI remains unchanged. Additionally, users can enjoy up to 52% off during the 2024 Major Upgrade Carnival, with prices starting from $25. This offers an excellent opportunity to experience the enhanced quality and speed improvements for AI video and image enhancement at a reduced cost.

For more details, visit the pricing page: https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm?ttref=w3bd-hyl240524-enpr

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

With over 18 years of excellence, Digiarty Software has cemented its reputation as a premier provider of multimedia software solutions. Their product suite, including VideoProc, WinXDVD, and Aiarty, has garnered the trust of over 256 million users in 180 countries. Known for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty continues to lead the industry with groundbreaking software for DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. For more information, visit https://www.videoproc.com/.

