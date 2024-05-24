Bond investments for sustainable development
Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
Join us for an in-depth exploration of the transformative role of sustainable finance in addressing global climate challenges and social upheavals. This event will also highlight the critical importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues to international collaboration between public and private sectors. Learn about the multi-trillion-dollar investments necessary to achieve ESG goals and the innovative financial strategies driving this movement.