Romanian conservatives initiate EU-wide memorandum to block Ursula von der Leyen’s re-election

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romanian conservatives have initiated an EU-wide memorandum to block Ursula von der Leyen’s re-election.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Party launched a memorandum for opposing the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission. The announcement was made on Thursday by an AUR delegation visiting Brussels to register their discontent with the EU leadership. This initiative comes as a result of the ‘Make Europe Great Again’ International Conference which took place in Bucharest on April 27-28, 2024 and was organized by Institutul de Studii Politice Conservatoare 'Mihai Eminescu'.

During the conference, Romanian opposition leader George Simion, president of AUR, proposed to all conservative leaders present in Bucharest that all parties from the 27 EU Member States should sign a statement not to vote for Ursula von der Leyen as the next head of the European Commission.

The text was presented to all conservative and pro-sovereignty parties across the EU and emphasized a strong discontent towards the current European political establishment which: ‘has become globalist and federalist, repeatedly breaching the principles enshrined in its treaties, undermining Member States sovereignty and promoting inequity and double standard’.

The Memorandum further states: ‘regardless of any political preferences and/or differences, we express our commitment to firmly oppose, by all democratic means, the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission. We will support a candidate for the presidency of the European Commission that respects and defends the true fundamental values of our civilization’.

The memorandum can be viewed in its entirety from this link to AUR’s official website https://partidulaur.ro/stop-realegerii-ursulei-von-der-leyen-aur-vine-cu-un-memorandum-la-nivelul-ue-2/

Polling second in Romania ahead of the 2024 EU Parliamentary elections, AUR is the largest opposition party in the country and the first political option of the Romanian Diaspora.

