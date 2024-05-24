EGLE veterans joined by volunteers from six other State agencies to beautify veterans’ cemetery in Grand Rapids

Ahead of Memorial Day, today’s MI Environment story is by Jim Day, senior environmental quality analyst in the Materials Management Division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). He leads the department’s Veterans Employee Resource Group.

ELGE Vets and others volunteered to clean up the Michigan Veteran Home at Grand Rapids.

The sign behind the gathered volunteers which read “Michigan’s Honored Veterans – Proudly They Served – Est. 1886” served as the backdrop for Earth Day -- April 22 -- as 21 State of Michigan employees rolled up their sleeves to help beautify the Michigan Veteran Homes Memorial Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

The final resting place for residents of the Michigan Veteran Home at Grand Rapids (MVHGR), the State-run cemetery hosts graves of veterans who served as far back as the American Civil War.

What started in 2023 as an effort by EGLE staff who are Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States to “give back and to give forward” to the MVHGR has expanded in 2024 to include veterans and allies from seven State agencies.

As word of the event circulated throughout EGLE and other State departments’ veterans’ groups, friendships, camaraderie, and a love of veterans and Mother Earth brought together these individuals to spend the better part of the day clearing the 90-acre cemetery of wood debris. Their volunteer efforts would allow for the start of spring mowing in preparation for the placing of an estimated 5,400 flags on grave markers this Memorial Day.

Brittney Beavers, Autumn Henney and Barney Boyer, all of EGLE, take care of debris at the cemetery.

A separate contingent of volunteers spent the day scrubbing grave markers that had shown the wear of time, in preparation for the Memorial Day flag placements. For more information on this year’s May 22 flag placement ceremony.

Adam Donne, of EGLE, cleans a headstone at the cemetery.

EGLE Vets has benefited from a collaborative effort over the last year among veterans’ groups in the various State agencies and are hopeful this effort will continue into 2025 and beyond.

MVHGR hosted a tour for volunteers following the cleanup effort, showcasing the state-of-the-art veteran nursing home facility.

West Michigan television stations WZZM-TV and WOOD-TV covered the cleanup.