Ronald T.Y. Moon Judiciary Complex Closed Due to Water Outage

HONOLULU – The Ronald T.Y. Moon Judiciary Complex, located at 4675 Kapolei Parkway, will be closed for the remainder of the day due to a water outage, the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced.



Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on May 23, 2024 by one day to May 24. Hearings or trials that had to be canceled due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.