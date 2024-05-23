GEORGIA, May 23 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that First Quality Baby Products, LLC will invest $418 million to expand its footprint in Macon-Bibb County, creating 600 new jobs.

"We're always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia, and we'll keep working to strengthen these long-term partnerships that enrich communities in every corner of the state," said Governor Brian Kemp. “More than 70 percent of last year’s economic development projects were expansions of businesses already operating here in our state, and thanks to companies like First Quality, that positive trend will continue."

First Quality Baby Products, LLC and its affiliates manufacture baby diapers; youth and training pants; a full line of adult incontinence, feminine hygiene and wipes products; paper towels; and bath tissue while also packaging products for healthcare, retail, and commercial channels.

“In March, First Quality announced that we will be increasing our baby diaper and training pant manufacturing capacity by 50 percent, and we are excited to announce our expansion will take place in Macon, Georgia,” said Allen Bodford, President of First Quality’s Absorbent Hygiene Division. “This expansion is a testament to First Quality’s innovative products and continuing commitment to the baby diaper market. We thank Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority for their continued support. We also express our deep appreciation to our dedicated team in Macon for their tireless devotion to First Quality.”

First Quality’s expanded facilities will be located at 2108 Avondale Mill Road, adjacent to its current location in Macon. The company will be hiring for executive, administrative, supervisory, and production positions. Openings will be posted at www.firstquality.com as they become available.

“First Quality has been a strong member of Team Macon-Bibb for many years. We are proud to stand with them as they invest millions in new infrastructure in our community, meaning hundreds of jobs will be retained and hundreds more created,” said Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller. “For doing business, this is the best community in the best state, and the success and expansion of First Quality is proof of that!”

"The decision of First Quality to expand its operations here is a testament to the strength and attractiveness of our local business environment in Macon-Bibb County,” said Chairman Robby Fountain, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. “MBCIA has worked closely with First Quality over the years to facilitate their growth, and we are thrilled to see their continued success. This expansion highlights the confidence that businesses have in our community as a place to invest and thrive. We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and remain dedicated to supporting First Quality’s continued growth and success."

Senior Regional Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Macon-Bibb County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“First Quality has been a respected Georgia company for well over a decade and continues to create competitive jobs for Macon-Bibb County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We're thrilled about First Quality's decision to grow their Georgia facility, benefitting from our skilled workforce and our acclaimed Georgia Quick Start training program. Congratulations to First Quality, Macon-Bibb County, and our regional partners on this exciting announcement.”

First Quality has been in Macon since 2008, following its acquisition of Covidien™ Retail Products. Learn more about the current Macon facility at www.firstquality.com/en/Who-We-Are/Facilities/Macon.

About First Quality

The First Quality Group of companies is a closely held, diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into the healthcare, retail, and commercial channels. First Quality is dedicated to meeting the demands of the market by providing innovative and high-quality products manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.firstquality.com.