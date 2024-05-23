NBAA Urges NY Members to Help Protect Vital West 30th Street Heliport

May 23, 2024

NBAA is urgently asking its members who live in or do business in New York to ask their representatives in the New York State Assembly to vote against legislation, which seeks to permanently close the West 30th Street Heliport (JRA) in Hudson River Park.

View NBAA’s Grassroots Action Center and send a letter to the New York State Assembly.

“NBAA is extremely concerned about the negative impacts of closing the only 24/7 heliport with refueling capabilities in the region,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “New York City’s three public-use heliports (West 30th Street, East 34th Street, and Downtown Manhattan Heliport) are an essential part of an aviation system that supports the city’s economy, emergency services and security network.”

Potential impacts of the legislation include:

Increased Congestion

Reduced access for emergency and health-care services

Limited access for zero-emission electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft

NBAA also noted that general aviation in New York supports 43,200 jobs and generates over $8.6 billion in economic output. Nationwide, it supports 1.2 million jobs and contributes $247 billion to the economy. Business aviation relies on airports and heliports, critical ground infrastructure, providing on and off ramps to the National Airspace System (NAS). Historically, when this infrastructure is closed, especially in densely populated urban areas, it is rarely rebuilt or replaced.

In 2022, advocacy from NBAA and its members helped convince NY Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto a measure that would have allowed anyone to sue a pilot, flight department, line service personnel or company employee operating in the state for alleged helicopter noise pollution, even if the operation was legal.

In her statement vetoing the bill, Hochul noted, “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal law significantly constrains the state’s ability to legislate in this area. Certain elements of this legislation run counter to the federal scheme regulating New York’s airports and airspace.”