Lincoln University Alumni Celebrate Homecoming of Iconic Lions
Alumni Rally to Bring Symbolic Lions Home, Kickstart Fundraising CampaignLINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roar of pride echoes across Lincoln University as the iconic lions find their way home to the historic campus. Alumni of Lincoln University of Pennsylvania are jubilant as phases 1 and 2 of the fundraising campaign to repatriate the majestic lions from Newport, RI, have culminated in resounding success. Within a year, a staggering $50,000 has been generously donated, securing the purchase of the lions and heralding a new chapter in the university's history.
The journey to bring these revered symbols to Lincoln University was sparked by the keen eye and nostalgia of alumnus Dr. Ronald Slaughter, a distinguished member of the LU Class of 1973. While vacationing in Newport, RI, Dr. Slaughter chanced upon the imposing two-ton bronze lions at Aardvark Antiques and immediately recognized their rightful place on the hallowed ground of Lincoln University, where the lion has been the symbol of the institution since 1854. With unwavering support from his classmates and the Alumni Association of Lincoln University, the "Bring the Lions Home" campaign was set into motion in October 2023, igniting a wave of enthusiasm and dedication.
As the pride of Lincoln University is now in their rightful home, the community eagerly anticipates the commencement of the Buy-A-Brick Campaign. This initiative offers more than just a chance to leave a mark on campus history. It's an opportunity to symbolize one’s connection to Lincoln and contribute to its legacy. Your personalized engraved brick around the lions and nearby walkways will be a tangible statement about your relationship with Lincoln University. This initiative is a testament to the enduring connections shared by all who hold Lincoln University dear to their hearts.
Stay tuned as Lincoln University invites everyone to participate in shaping its legacy through the Buy-A-Brick Campaign. Together, let us celebrate Lincoln University's rich heritage and honor those who have contributed to its storied past and promising future.
Please visit www.aalupa.org for more information and updates.
Carol Black
AALU-Chester County Chapter
+1 215-820-1164
treasurer@aaluchesco.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn