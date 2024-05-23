Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Harris and San Jacinto Counties

AUSTIN -- FEMA will be opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Houston and Coldspring on Friday, May 24 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that began April 26.

Center locations:

Harris County

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine St.

Houston, TX 77007

San Jacinto County

Innovation Center

250 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

The centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Residents in Calhoun, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Homeowners and renters can apply to FEMA in several ways, including visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

