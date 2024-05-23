Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce Construction of New Family Home in Yorkton

CANADA, May 23 - Released on May 23, 2024

YORKTON, SK - A Yorkton family will soon be calling a new Habitat for Humanity construction project their home in part thanks to $65,000 in investments by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit on behalf of Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from Habitat for Humanity, Lakeview Insurance and RH Electric Ltd. to turn sod on the construction of a 1,008 square foot four-bedroom bungalow for a local family with five children. The future homeowners will contribute 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat for Humanity projects. Families are chosen by Habitat for Humanity and purchase their home at fair market value, paying an interest-free, zero down-payment mortgage set at a percentage of their annual income.

Multiple partners are funding the construction, including:

$65,000 from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, funded through the Saskatchewan Priorities component of the Canada - Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement;

$50,000 from Lakeview Insurance; and

An in-kind donation from RH Electric of Yorkton.

QUOTES:

"Working with our partners in every province is crucial in addressing the critical housing needs across Canada. We are committed to ensuring that Canadians have access to safe, affordable housing. Today's announcement is just one example of how we are making this happen through strong partnerships and collaboration. I wish this family all the best on their new journey as homeowners." -The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Manitoba and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Northern Affairs, on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

"We are always pleased to be part of Habitat for Humanity's work helping Saskatchewan families realize their dreams for homeownership. Developing safe and affordable housing in Saskatchewan benefits everyone, the families who will call it home, their neighbours and the communities they live in. Through the work of the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, our government continues to support Saskatchewan people and families in greatest housing need." - The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

"We are so proud to be starting our 10th build right here in Yorkton. Our dedicated team of volunteers truly loves what we do, and we work hard to help families in our community. This exciting 10th build is such a milestone for our Chapter, and we can't wait to continue the work we do for years to come." - Habitat Saskatchewan Yorkton Chapter Co-Chair Sylvia Henheffer.

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments. Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a local nonprofit housing organization with a vision where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. The partnership between Habitat and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation has resulted in the construction of more than 200 homes across 14 Saskatchewan communities since 2009.

