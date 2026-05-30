Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission Approve Investments in Early Childhood Education, Housing, Technology, Public Safety, and Infrastructure

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today chaired a meeting of the State Bond Commission, which approved a series of strategic investments to strengthen Connecticut communities, modernize government services, expand housing opportunities, support affordability for working families, and improve public safety statewide.

“We continue making long-term commitments to Connecticut’s future, including major support for early childhood and K-12 education, housing, public safety, environmental protection, and modernizing state government,” Governor Lamont said. “These actions will strengthen our communities, support families and businesses, and help make Connecticut more affordable and competitive.”

Supporting families and early childhood education

The Bond Commission approved $16.5 million for capital improvements at childcare facilities across Connecticut, helping providers expand and improve safe, high-quality spaces for children and families.

In addition, the Office of Early Childhood’s new One Entry Portal will streamline the child care process for families by allowing them to search, apply, and register for child care programs in one place. The portal will also help providers market available spaces and manage applications more efficiently.

Expanding affordable graduate education financing

The commission also approved the new MyCHESLA Grad Loan, a Connecticut-based financing option designed to help fill the gap created by the federal government’s phase-out of the Grad PLUS loan program.

The program is expected to support approximately 1,200 Connecticut graduate students in its first year by offering a lower-cost alternative to private loans. Fixed interest rates will range from 5.50% to 7.99%, significantly below the current federal Grad PLUS rate of 8.94%, which is scheduled to increase to 9.07% on July 1.

Modernizing state government technology

Nearly $60 million was approved to modernize information technology infrastructure across state government through the IT Capital Investment Program.

Key Initiatives include:

Development of a State of Connecticut digital wallet enabling residents to securely store federally accepted mobile IDs that meet REAL ID and security requirements. The state’s goal is to roll out this technology by the end of the summer.

Expansion of credential compatibility with Apple, Google, Samsung, and other commercial digital wallets by August 2027.

Replacement of the Department of Social Services Child Support Enforcement System, which has been in operation since 1987.

Enhancing public safety

To strengthen community safety efforts, the Bond Commission approved:

$5 million for nonprofit security grants administered through the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. These grants will allow places of worship and other nonprofits to fortify security measures.

$6 million for wrong-way driver detection and prevention technology administered by the Department of Transportation. This technology has already successfully alerted and diverted 900 drivers since 2023 following 23 fatalities linked to 13 wrong-way crashes in 2022.

Preserving farmland and protecting the environment

The commission approved $5 million for farmland preservation initiatives that protect Connecticut’s agricultural economy, preserve community character, and safeguard natural resources.

An additional $15 million was approved for recreational trails statewide. Combined with matching funds, the investment could leverage nearly $30 million in total trail improvements and expansions.

Expanding housing opportunities

The Bond Commission approved the first bonding allocation for the Connecticut Municipal Development Authority, including $10 million to support the development of more than 150 new housing units near transit stations and in downtowns across the state.

The commission also approved an additional $10 million for the Time to Own program, helping first-time homebuyers with down payment assistance and making homeownership more attainable for Connecticut residents.