Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,149 in the last 365 days.

Title V Air Emissions Fees due July 1

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2023 emissions fees by July 1, 2024. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2023 is $70.00 per ton. The DNR provides two options for payment of the Title V Emissions Fee.

Electronic Payment
Facilities may pay online via the Payment Portal at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/payments. The amount of fees due may be retrieved by searching by the emission inventory questionnaire (EIQ) number, facility identification number, or facility name as it appears in the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). No login is required and no additional paperwork is required.

The fees can be paid by credit/debit card or electronic check. A service charge of $1.50 will be charged to all payments. Credit/debit card transactions will have an additional 2.5% fee applied. DNR accepts the following credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

Payment by Mail
Payments may be mailed to the DNR. A print of the SLEIS Form 5.0 must be attached. More information on accessing SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau
Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment
6200 Park Ave, Suite 200
Des Moines, IA 50321

For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter that will be sent to all Title V facilities later this week.

Is your facility subject to Title V?
Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits page to determine if your facility has a Title V permit. If you have any questions regarding the fee payment, please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

Title V Air Emissions Fees due July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more