Title V Air Emissions Fees due July 1
Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2023 emissions fees by July 1, 2024. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2023 is $70.00 per ton. The DNR provides two options for payment of the Title V Emissions Fee.
Electronic Payment
Facilities may pay online via the Payment Portal at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/
The fees can be paid by credit/debit card or electronic check. A service charge of $1.50 will be charged to all payments. Credit/debit card transactions will have an additional 2.5% fee applied. DNR accepts the following credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.
Payment by Mail
Payments may be mailed to the DNR. A print of the SLEIS Form 5.0 must be attached. More information on accessing SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:
Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau
Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment
6200 Park Ave, Suite 200
Des Moines, IA 50321
For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter that will be sent to all Title V facilities later this week.
Is your facility subject to Title V?
Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits page to determine if your facility has a Title V permit. If you have any questions regarding the fee payment, please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov.