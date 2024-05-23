Title V Air Emissions Fees due July 1

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2023 emissions fees by July 1, 2024. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2023 is $70.00 per ton. The DNR provides two options for payment of the Title V Emissions Fee.

Electronic Payment

Facilities may pay online via the Payment Portal at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/ payments. The amount of fees due may be retrieved by searching by the emission inventory questionnaire (EIQ) number, facility identification number, or facility name as it appears in the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). No login is required and no additional paperwork is required.

The fees can be paid by credit/debit card or electronic check. A service charge of $1.50 will be charged to all payments. Credit/debit card transactions will have an additional 2.5% fee applied. DNR accepts the following credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

Payment by Mail

Payments may be mailed to the DNR. A print of the SLEIS Form 5.0 must be attached. More information on accessing SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau

Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment

6200 Park Ave, Suite 200

Des Moines, IA 50321

For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter that will be sent to all Title V facilities later this week.

Is your facility subject to Title V?

Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits page to determine if your facility has a Title V permit. If you have any questions regarding the fee payment, please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov.