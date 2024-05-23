Submit Release
Statement on Bipartisan Border Deal

“Here we go again: Republicans in Congress have once again blocked bipartisan legislation to secure our border and address the migrant and asylum seeker crisis. President Biden and Senator Schumer negotiated the toughest, fairest border bill in decades — but the legislation fell apart because one party refuses to compromise. The only way out of this crisis is for New York’s 10 Members of Congress who serve in the majority to march into Speaker Johnson’s office and demand he pass bipartisan legislation that helps New York. Everything else is just talk.”

